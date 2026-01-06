The two most important positions on the field are widely considered to be the five-eighth and the halfback — every rugby league side's two floor generals.
Having an elite 6 and 7 duo can be the difference between a finals berth and a wooden spoon, and while some squads will be staring down the barrel of the latter, there are a few NRL teams who will benefit greatly from their own elite halves pairing.
These are the best of the best halves duos in the NRL heading into 2026, whether it be due to years of chemistry, championship pedigree, or simply just undeniable talent.
5. Nathan Cleary and Blaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)
2025 Penrith Panthers recruit Blaize Talagi had big shoes to fill following the departure of Jarome Luai, and while he didn't reach the heights that his predecessor had hit, the 21-year-old went on to build a formidable combination with Nathan Cleary by season's end.
Another preseason between Talagi and Cleary is likely to prove more fruitful than the last, with the latter looking to prove he can win a premiership without his former Blues halves partner in Luai.
A hungry Cleary is a scary beast, and with Talagi looking to hold his own alongside one of the greatest halfbacks of all time, it's scary hours in Penrith.