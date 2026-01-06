The two most important positions on the field are widely considered to be the five-eighth and the halfback — every rugby league side's two floor generals.

Having an elite 6 and 7 duo can be the difference between a finals berth and a wooden spoon, and while some squads will be staring down the barrel of the latter, there are a few NRL teams who will benefit greatly from their own elite halves pairing.

These are the best of the best halves duos in the NRL heading into 2026, whether it be due to years of chemistry, championship pedigree, or simply just undeniable talent.