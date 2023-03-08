Two former teammates of Felise Kaufusi have reflected on his big hit on Brandon Smith and how his defensive prowess won the Dolphins the game.

Described as one of the biggest tackles so far in 2023, the tackle by Kaufusi on Smith is a whole lot more than a 'good hit' for the highlight reel.

As the game's momentum continually shifted towards both teams, Kaufusi took control of the match with his defence, which began with a stunning hit on Smith

The Roosters hooker has reflected on being bamboozled by his ex-teammate and being on the wrong side of the hit.

Speaking to James Graham on The Bye Round, Smith admitted he gave it to Kaufusi throughout the beginning of the game.

However, Kaufusi would have the last laugh. After having none of his mind games, he delivered one of the biggest and cleanest hits in Dolphins' short history.

"I remember he did a swinging arm and I kinda walked over and pushed him," Smith said of the initial banter between the two former teammates.

"Things didnt go how i planned them in my head and he got me a beauty but its a good learning curve for me," he said following the tackle.

Another former teammate of Smith and Kaufusi has come out and said the tackle changed the landscape of the game. Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Cameron Smith believes that was the turning point and set the Dolphins up for victory.

"He took out the Artie (Arthur Beetson) legacy medal off the back of those game-changing moments through defence," he said.

"One of those moments he took on his old teammate Brandon Smith where he absolutely lined up with the right shoulder and absolutely gave it to him, he kept him on the ground for a while there."

"The game was sort of see-sawing and no team had control of the match; he took it upon himself to change the momentum through his defence and through his aggression."