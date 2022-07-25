The day rugby league died, an officiating debacle and the ‘second-best’ team: 20 thoughts from NRL Round 19

Round 19 looked as though it may very well decide the outcome of multiple teams. Instead, it has created an absolute log jam for finals positions that has created a mini league of sorts.

It was a round that promised much and delivered plenty. Here are 20 talking points, thoughts or opinions from this past weekend and the league in general.

1. 23.07.2022 - the day rugby league officially died. In the very same season the NRL has twice ruled that forearms or elbows to the face of a downed opponent, as well as throwing six punches in Origin while a bloke is being held, are both ok, Dale Finucane is facing two weeks (and now three as he heads to the judiciary) on the sidelines for an accidental head clash. An incident looked at 35 times, in slow motion, by the video referee suddenly becomes a problem due to an injury. To confirm; elbows and forearms are fine. Throwing hands at an opponent unable to defend himself? Sweet as. Accidental head clash? Suspended. Ridiculous stuff!

2. It is time to face the very real fact that we have a major issue in rugby league - the officiating. That decision to award a penalty on full-time in the Tigers and Cowboys game was the worst decision I have ever seen. It was criminally bad and no one in the world bar the bloke that matters thought it was a penalty. We can't keep this garbage going.

3. As utterly horrible as the "penalty" decision was, I can't buy into talk of legal action or anything outside of the game. I'm not sure what the fix is but I'd start with putting Ashley Klein on leave.

4. I get the feeling that the Sea Eagles botted their chance to play finals this past Friday evening. Given they have the Roosters, Eels, Sharks and Raiders in their remaining six games, dropping a very winnable game against the Dragons could prove fatal.

5. This time last week I did the finals projector and had Souths missing the eight. Now I have them right in the top four mix. What a difference a week can make. The turnaround is completely down to the return of Latrell Mitchell. His performances and presence has turned Souths into a real problem.

6. In general I'm not huge on booing players but it all comes down to context. Knights fans giving the returning Connor Watson a bit of curry on Friday night is way more acceptable than Eels fans booing Jake Arthur's name being announced pre-game. Neither are ideal but that Eels story is a shocker.

7. Given the fact Penrith blew the Storm, Cowboys and Broncos off the park, the Sharks have good reason to lay claim to being the second-best team in the competition. Usually being second best isn't really an achievement but given how much better Penrith are than the rest of the competition, it probably means more in 2022.

8. Did You Know?: Neither the Panthers nor Cowboys have lost a player to suspension throughout 2022. That is either incredible luck/coincidence or very telling in both teams sitting in first and second respectively. Seems simple, if your best players are available, you win. Right?

9. The Tino Fa'asuamaleaui vs Tevita Pangai Jr war of words added to the build-up of the Titans/Dogs game yesterday. Two big men called their shots and for a moment there it looked on for young and old. That is what the game is about; two supreme athletes, legally, trying to prove it to the other. Brilliant stuff.

10. With news of Benji Marshall reaching out to James Tedesco to return to the Tigers, I've just DM'ed Miss Universe. I figure if Benji considers the Tigers any sort of chance to bring Teddy back that I was a shot. For the record, I believe Benji's energy can be better spent elsewhere.

11. Mick Potter is surely in line for a full-time coaching gig after the huge improvement he has overseen for the Bulldogs. Newcastle and the Titans seem to be ready to pull the trigger on their coach at any minute. Potter's name has to be at the top of the list if either take the expected action.

12. Intelligence is a hugely underrated part of our game. Toughness, speed and skill are very important but the amount of dumb penalties given away that lead to game-changing moments is seemingly at an all time high.

13. You're much braver than I am to write the Storm off but their recent form has been all-time bad. I honestly can't remember a time in the Storm's history they were this ordinary. That said, they've still scored the second most amount of points in the competition and conceded the fourth least amount of points.

14. I thought Ben Gardiner handled himself extremely well in the press conference after "that decision." He could have been forgiven for going in there and dishing out in a big way but he took the high road. Not only did he avoid a possible fine but he came out smelling of roses. Great to see in very difficult circumstances.

16. This will come across as bitter and petty, cause it is, but fans who use player nicknames is cringe-worthy. "Oh Bizza", "Oh Critter" ... oh spare me.

17. What is the thinking behind dropping Reece Walsh to the bench? He's not going to be at the club next year. Either start him or drop him. If the Warriors deliver Walsh to the Storm, he will tear sides to shreds. I am actively hoping it doesn't happen. Sometimes I genuinely wonder if the Warriors make decisions via throwing darts.

18. Dane Gagai let his team down on Friday night. The game was lost but he's a player of immense talent and experience yet he let frustration get to him and yelled at the referee. Not good from a club leader.

19. There are four incredible fixtures next week. I can't wait to put this week behind us.

20. How are there only six rounds of NRL action left? I swear the NRL season runs at double speed compared to the off-season.