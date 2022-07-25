BREAKING: Dale Finucane makes judiciary call after charge

Cronulla Sharks forward Dale Finucane has confirmed he will head to the judiciary on Tuesday evening to challenge a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge.

The middle forward workhorse wasn't penalised at the time for the hit, but was pinged with a Grade 3 charge for the shot on Stephen Crichton on Sunday morning by the match review committee.

The lack of a penalty, even following a bunker review of the incident, left NRL fans baffled by the charge announced the following day.

Gruesome pictures emerged of Crichton's ear following the collision, with the Penrith centre sent to hospital for consultation with a plastic surgeon.

It was tipped almost immediately by a majority Finucane would challenge the charge, which came with a two-week ban had he accepted the early guilty plea.

By going to the judiciary, Finucane risks a three-match suspension if he is found guilty.

Finucane could also have opted to fight for a downgrade of the charge, but will instead fight that he is not guilty. Video footage of the incident appeared to show Finucane's shoulder making contact with Crichton's jaw after he went wildly into the tackle, however, footage shown couldn't make it clear how much the head clash impacted Finucane's arm and shoulder position.

The Cronulla forward will front the judiciary on Tuesday in what will be a busy evening at Rugby League Central, with Corey Waddell also to appear after he was referred directly for an alleged eye gouge against Gold Coast Titans' forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui on Sunday.

All other players charged this weekend - Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Viliame Kikau and Matt Lodge - will accept their early guilty pleas and pay fines.