When Matt Burton first signed with Canterbury in November 2020, it was a seismic moment for a club stuck in its darkest days.

The Dally M Centre of the Year had been a key cog in Penrith's machine, and Penrith fought hard to keep him. But the Bulldogs landed him on a three-year deal, starting in 2022, worth a reported $1.6 million.

Burton debuted for Canterbury in Round 1, 2022 — a scrappy 6–4 victory over the Cowboys in Townsville.

Just months later, he made his State of Origin debut for New South Wales in Game 2 of the 2022 series, scoring a try on debut and instantly proving his big-game credentials.

For Bulldogs fans, he became the symbol of a new era — alongside Reed Mahoney, Viliame Kikau, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Curran, and later Stephen Crichton.

These were the names who restored pride to Belmore and brought back hope of a return to finals football.

Now, with the club in line for its first top-four finish since 2012, those same names are at the heart of an uncomfortable question: how many will still be here when the Dogs actually lift a trophy?

The Gould blueprint

If history tells us anything, it's that Gould doesn't waver. At the Roosters, at Penrith, and even in his short stint at the Warriors, his philosophy has remained the same: invest in the juniors, dominate the development pathways, and fill your Top 30 with as much homegrown talent as possible.

Then, and only then, complement the roster with select imports.

The results speak for themselves. The Roosters, since Gould laid their foundations, have missed finals only a handful of times and remain one of the competition's most consistent clubs.

At Penrith, Gould rebuilt the entire football operation. The Panthers are now the benchmark of the NRL — four consecutive premierships from 2021 to 2024, after being runners-up in 2020, and despite a slow start to 2025 they remain a threat to create history with a fifth straight title.

Even at the Warriors, where Gould's stay was brief, the structures he helped implement are paying off. They have played finals in two of the past three years, finishing top four in 2023 and a live chance for the top four again in 2025. Their thriving junior pathways — producing talent across multiple grades — carry Gould's DNA all over them.

The results are undeniable. But the price is always the same: established stars eventually make way for juniors.

The Bulldogs' next chapter

That same shift is now playing out at Canterbury. The Bulldogs have invested heavily in junior pathways, and the next wave of talent is pushing through.

Lachlan Galvin is being groomed as the long-term playmaker, with Mitchell Woods and Bailey Hayward also progressing in the halves.

Young forwards like Harry Hayes are leapfrogging senior players such as Josh Curran, while Lipoi Hopoi, Jack Todd, Jack Underhill, AJ Jones, and Cassius Tia are all rising through the ranks.

Stephen Crichton, already captain, will be upgraded and is almost certain to command $1 million-plus as his role expands further into the spine.

Jacob Kiraz and Jacob Preston — both heart-and-soul players who embody the Bulldogs' grit — are near certainties to be prioritised in the cap.

And Canterbury aren't just relying on juniors. Recruitment remains smart and strategic. The club has already secured the signature of Leo Thompson on a four-year deal from 2026, adding one of the competition's most promising young forwards to their pack.

They are also linked with Sitili Tupouniua, whose versatility and work rate could add steel to the edges. Combined with the junior core, these signings are designed to form the backbone of the Dogs for years to come.

The reality, though, is that this direction means some of the current stars won't stay. Reed Mahoney is already heading north in 2026. Josh Addo-Carr is gone. Viliame Kikau may be too expensive beyond 2026. And Burton — now linked with a potential $1.2 million payday at the Perth Bears in 2027 — could be the next casualty of Gould's ruthless but proven cap management.

The big picture

Canterbury aren't alone in this approach. The Melbourne Storm have built a dynasty by producing Victorian juniors and filling gaps with undervalued hard workers.

Canberra have kept themselves competitive through pathways and bargain signings. And Penrith's four-peat shows exactly what happens when you dominate your nursery and create a conveyor belt of first-graders.

The Bulldogs' future is clear. Once the spine and leadership core are locked in — Crichton, Galvin, Woods, Preston, Kiraz, and others — the rest of the squad will be filled by Bulldogs juniors and a handful of smart imports. The days of paying overs to attract marquee stars from outside are drawing to a close.

Facing the future

So where does that leave Matt Burton? Whether or not he joins the Bears in 2027, the fact the story exists reflects a bigger truth: Gould and Cameron Ciraldo are building a long-term, sustainable Bulldogs. That means prioritising juniors, rewarding the right leaders, and sometimes letting go of the stars who carried the club out of the darkness.

Fans may not like it, but they should be ready. Burton, Mahoney, Kikau, Curran, and Addo-Carr brought the Bulldogs back to relevance. But the next dynasty — if it comes — will be built on Galvin, Preston, Kiraz, Woods, Hayes, and the wave of juniors who bleed blue and white. Add in smart recruits like Thompson and Tupouniua, and the Bulldogs could finally be built to last.

It worked at Penrith. It's working at the Warriors. And if fans can accept the heartbreak of losing some favourites, it can work at Canterbury too.

Check out the All About Bulldogs YouTube channel here.