The start of the 2026 NRL season is not yet upon us, but already spots are filling up around the competition for 2027, with players mapping out their long-term futures following the November 1 deadline.

With action in pre-season trials less than a month away, Zero Tackle have unpacked the list of currently off-contract players who are under the microscope of both the Perth Bears and all 17 other clubs to ascertain the best in each position without a deal for 2027.

As things continue over the coming weeks, there will undoubtedly be more and more pressure on clubs to add to their rosters, and once the talent pool dwindles, desperation will grow.

Here is the position-by-position breakdown of the best players without a deal for 2027.

Fullback

Candidates: Trai Fuller (The Dolphins), William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks), Connor Tracey (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Fullback is one of the most heavily talented positions in the competition, and that ultimately means there are not all that many clubs in desperate need of new firepower.

At the time of writing, the Perth Bears still need a strong option, while the Sharks and Bulldogs could be in the mix if they lose their established options.

Trai Fuller is the X-Factor, having seen the Dolphins move Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to the centres throughout 2025.

He gets the nod, but there are three excellent options on the market.

Verdict: Trai Fuller (The Dolphins)

Wingers

Candidates: Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos), Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins), Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks), Marcelo Montoya (Canterbury Bulldogs), Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans), Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

There are plenty of quality wingers still without a deal heading into 2027, and while the Perth Bears will play a role in the market, there are other clubs who will be shopping for outside backs and try-scorers.

It has been reported that the likes of Murray Taulagi, Phillip Sami and Jesse Arthars could well leave their current clubs.

Daniel Tupou, should he continue to play would be there, but we aren't sold on that, so we will take the Origin experience of Taulagi and upside of Warbrick.

Verdict: Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys) and Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

Centres

Candidates: Jake Averillo (The Dolphins), Tom Chester (North Queensland Cowboys), Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

There are certainly less excellent centres off-contract at the end of 2026, but still a solid list available.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's enormous production, should he continue his career, could make him a hot prospect although the chance of him leaving Auckland seems slim.

Jesse Ramien has plenty of talent and has been a stalwart for the Sharks, while Will Penisini is one of the game's breakout players in recent years. Jake Averillo too provides plenty with his versatility but could be looking for a new club.

Verdict: Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

Five-eighth

Candidates: Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights), Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors), Te Maire Martin (New Zealand Warriors), Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The options at five-eighth are extremely limited for clubs shopping ahead of 2027, although that has shuffled recently with Tyran Wishart being snapped up by the Perth Bears.

Cody Walker is clearly the most experienced option, but with a looming retirement and injury issues, has a somewhat up in the air future.

Chanel Harris-Tavita had an excellent 2025, but can't be picked ahead of Walker, while Te Maire Martin and Tyson Gamble are fighting for their futures by performance in 2026.

Kodi Nikorima is the option however. He was part of the NRL's best attack in 2025 and had a career-best year.

Verdict: Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

Halfback

Candidates: Tanah Boyd (New Zealand Warriors), Daly Cherry-Evans (Sydney Roosters), Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys), Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

What immediately leaps off the page here is the experience. Daly Cherry-Evans and Adam Reynolds are two of the game's best long-term game organisers, and have found plenty of success in their respective careers.

Tanah Boyd and Jake Clifford are the only other realistic options if clubs are looking for a first-grade halfback who is ready to play immediately.

Cherry-Evans is expected to retire at the end of 2026, while Reynolds could play on, so by process of elimination, he takes the spot.

Verdict: Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

Props

Candidates: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla Sharks), Samuel Hughes (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm), Ata Mariota (Canberra Raiders), Francis Molo (The Dolphins), Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks), Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Manly Sea Eagles)

There are plenty of quality props still off-contract heading into 2027, with clubs out shopping able to pick and choose based on the type of player they are after.

It goes without saying that Payne Haas is likely to re-sign with the Broncos, but is the best of the lot. No one in the NRL holds a candle to his ability and weekly production.

Lindsay Smith headlines the crop of young forwards without a deal, while the likely to retire Josh Papalii, and in-form Junior Paulo are also off-contract.

Siosiua Taukeiaho, Francis Molo, Toby Rudolf, Tui Kamikamica, Jaimin Jolliffe and Ata Mariota are also all solid options.

Verdict: Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos) and Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

Hooker

Candidates: Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons), Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos), Sam Verrills (Gold Coast Titans), Billy Walters (Brisbane Broncos)

The list of off-contract hookers is a little smaller, but there are still some very strong options.

Billy Walters and Cory Paix at the Brisbane Broncos both add versatility with their ability to play in the halves, while Sam Verrills might be the best long-term option for the Bears.

Damien Cook, who has indicated he could look to play on past 2026, takes the spot though.

Verdict: Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Second-row

Candidates: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm), Billy Burns (Cronulla Sharks), Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Jack Gosiewski (Brisbane Broncos), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks), Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

The second row is an area of great strength on the open market for clubs in need.

Shawn Blore is likely to be a hot commodity given his understood desire to move back to Sydney, while experienced names like Angus Crichton, Kurt Capewell and Tyson Frizell remain without deals.

Luciano Leilua's situation will be one to follow, and so too will that of Marata Niukore and Scott Sorensen, while Siua Wong is the best of the young guns off-contract.

John Bateman will be another intriguing player to follow as he sorts his future out.

Verdict: Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm) and Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

Lock

Candidates: Jesse Colquhoun (Cronulla Sharks), Adam Elliott (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Ray Stone (The Dolphins), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels)

There are more locks coming off-contract at the end of 2026 than any of the group would feel comfortable with.

There is also plenty of experience, with Kurt Mann, Jake Trbojevic and Dylan Walker all providing solid options.

Morgan Smithies has had a great start to his time in the NRL, but it's the Sharks where your eyes are immediately drawn, with both Cameron McInnes and Jesse Colquhoun a chance of leaving.

In this instance, we will take the rising star and have Colquhoun, who it's believed has as many as six or seven clubs chasing his signature.

Verdict: Jesse Colquhoun (Cronulla Sharks)

The full team

1. Trai Fuller (The Dolphins)

2. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

4. Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels)

5. Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

6. Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins)

7. Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons)

10. Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

11. Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm)

12. Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

13. Jesse Colquhoun (Cronulla Sharks)