What a time to a sports fan.

This year we are blessed by not one, but two men's Ashes clashes against England.

Our cricketing men and women will take on the old enemy, on home turf, whilst our Australian Kangaroos are in England right now planning for their first game on Sunday morning (Australian time).

I love Test matches across both sports, but there's something about a series against England that adds a little bit of spice and excitement.

That is why I was so happy to hear the announcement, earlier this year, that the Kangaroos would cross the world to re-ignite a rivalry I remember fondly as a child.

That seems to be the general reaction to the tour, good memories.

Nostalgia if you will!

Personally I remember sitting up, in bed, watching the Kangaroos and the Lions do battle at all times of the night and morning.

Andrew Ettingshausen, Ricky Stuart, Big Mal.

Some things are just worth waking up for, even after a big day of the stress free life as a child that we all look back upon now and yearn for.

The sounds of the English fans, cheering and chanting, before the inevitable Kangaroos victory. A stab at our English friends.

I am very much on that bandwagon, but I am also extremely excited about this upcoming tour.

The Ashes tour should be the pinnacle of our game. For Australian players at least.

A three-game series against England, plus hopefully in the future added games against Wales, Ireland and potentially Wigan/Hull.

A trip that you will be telling the grandkids about well after the boots are hung up and the jerseys have been framed and mounted on the wall.

The freezing cold temperatures. It's supposedly under ten degrees at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The warm beer. Another crack at our English mates. Beer is supposed to be cold!

The atmosphere across all three games will be like nothing many players have ever witnessed.

As loud as they get at Suncorp Stadium, the Kangaroos are walking into a different world altogether when they walk out onto the famous Wembley pitch this Saturday afternoon.

Games 2 and 3 are completely sold out.

Wembley Stadium's capacity is almost 90,000 with a large majority of tickets sold. I checked in this morning and it would not shock me at all of the "House Full" sign goes up by kick off.

These fans aren't filling these stadiums because "it was good fun 20 years ago". They are genuinely excited about this series.

How could you not be!?

Hull KR's historic treble winning season in England (the Minor Premiership, Premiership and FA Cup style tournament) certainly has many England fans confident of something special.

Grand final hero Mikey Lewis will likely run out in the halves beside former Raiders and future Titan George Williams.

St Hellens star fullback Jack Welsby will go one on one with the talk of the NRL town in Reece Walsh. That clash alone should be worth the price of admission.

There will be up to five NRL regulars in the side.

Superstar centre Herbie Farnworth headlines the show. He will almost certainly go one on one with former Broncos teammate Kotoni Staggs.

Dominic Young, Kai Pearce-Paul, John Bateman and Aj Brimson are all names NRL fans will know and know well.

Dolphins bound Morgan Knowles has also been named. Trust me when I say, he is genuinely NRL quality. He arrives with almost 250 games for St Helens on his resume.

The squad is so strong that current Man of Steel (their version of the Dally M) Jake Connor wasn't even included.

Some circles within the English press, and fanbase, have certainly questioned that decision but the fact he isn't an automatic selection suggests there is some serious talent selected.

Australia enter the series opener as short-priced favourites but it doesn't seem to have English worried.

It has me excited!

As a selfish fan of the Kangaroos, I'd love nothing more than to see Nathan Cleary lead the 'Roos to a 40-point victory.

Who doesn't love thrashing those England "lads"?

The rugby league fan in me wants a tight contest. A late piece of magic from Mark Nawaqanitawase or a late Harry Grant dart from dummy half.

Speaking of Nawaqanitawase, who isn't excited to see him leaping high in the green and gold?

How many dual internationals have we seen? Not many. There's a reason for that.

The Gehamat Shibasaki story may be the best in rugby league. A train and trial gamble turned Origin, Premiership and Kangaroos star? That's magical!

We all want to see how Nathan Cleary goes on the biggest stage. He's overseen four straight Premierships yet people still doubt him due to his less than stellar Origin record.

Is Cam Munster "washed" after a below par Grand Final? My response is of course not and I fully expect him to run riot in the English cold.

You'd have to be made of stone not to get goosebumps come Keaon Koloamatangi's first hit up!

Seeing Josh Addo-Carr back in the Kangaroos colours just feels right.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui turned down a Pacific Championship tournament for this Ashes opportunity. You think he's not going to pedal to the floor from kick off?

Then there's Reece Walsh.

The most entertaining player in the game right now. The guy who turned drinking toilet water into a cultural phenomenon. I never thought I'd type those words.

This series has all the makings to be special. This despite the number of players not suiting up.

One thing is for sure, this is worth way more than nostalgia!