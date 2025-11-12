Brisbane Broncos star front-rower Payne Haas has provided a cryptic response in his first interview since links emerged between him and the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

One of the best props to ever grace the field, Haas has won multiple Paul Morgan medals (Broncos Player of the Year), claimed numerous Dally M Prop of the Year awards, was named the 2019 Dally M Rookie of the Year, won a premiership and has represented Australia, Samoa and the NSW Blues.

Already one of the highest-paid forwards in the game, Haas is currently uncontracted for the 2027 NRL season and is free to speak with rival teams and codes, where he is set to become one of the highest-paid players in either rugby league or union.

While he was formally tabled a $3.5 million extension from the Broncos until the end of 2029 in October, he has found himself linked with an exit from the NRL to join the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

Travelling to Fiji with his family, Haas didn't give much away about his future but didn't deny links to R360, who are preparing to table him a whopping $3 million (tax-free) per season - more than triple what he is currently earning at the Broncos.

"I'm just letting the people who are looking after all that kind of stuff sort that out, they've got more knowledge than me," Haas told 7News Queensland.

"I'm just here to enjoy my family holiday now and put my feet up. I'm just going there with my family. I haven't really spent that much time with them.

"It's been a pretty busy year, so I'm excited to go to Fiji."

The comments from the star international forward come as the NRL doubled down on its threat to players joining the rebel competition, in which individuals will be banned for ten years if they decide to defect to R360.

“If the money that's been speculated is right, then it's not a shock that Payne would want to explore that,” Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy told News Corp.

“I'm sure he'd be wanting to make sure it's not fool's gold, too. Any start-up has risk.

“It's an expensive exercise running a football club. More so a competition. And more so an international competition that is proposing a new concept.”