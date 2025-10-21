Less than two weeks away from November 1, Brisbane Broncos front-rower Payne Haas is reportedly on the verge of inking an extension as coach Michael Maguire remains confident that he will stay at Red Hill.

One of the best props to ever grace the field, Haas has won multiple Paul Morgan medals (Broncos Player of the Year), claimed numerous Dally M Prop of the Year awards, was named the 2019 Dally M Rookie of the Year, played in a Grand Final and has represented both Australia and the NSW Blues.

In the prime of his career, he is set to become one of the biggest free agents in NRL history as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season and is free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from November 1.

Already one of the highest-paid forwards in the game, his next deal could potentially see him become the competition's most-paid player, moving ahead of Kalyn Ponga and Nathan Cleary.

Reported at the start of October that the Broncos formally tabled Haas a massive $3.5 million offer for another three seasons until the end of 2029, The Courier-Mail understands that he is now on the verge of committing to the club.

Speaking to the publication, Broncos coach Michael Maguire admitted he was confident that the dual-international for Australia and Samoa will extend and remain at Red Hill.

This comes as he has found himself on the radar of multiple Sydney-based clubs and the rebel rugby union competition known as R360, with reports suggesting last month that he could be offered $2.2 million a season from them.

"I know Payne loves this club," Maguire said.

"Things will be talked about with contracts but he is entrenched in the Brisbane culture and his performances show how he conducts himself here.

"‘Payno' is a great man and he has great friends in the team like Patty Carrigan. They can create something special together here.

"It's up to Payne what he does but there is a strong group here that wants to stick together to build a legacy at the Broncos."