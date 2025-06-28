Manly Sea Eagles' coach Anthony Seibold has been under immense media scrutiny in previous weeks, with many questioning if he is the man for the job.

While most coaches would give PR friendly answers when discussing such fickle matters, Seibold has gone in a different direction, offering a moment of clarity and perspective in his statement to the media.

“What is pressure about? Let's put perspective on it. What's going on over in Israel and Ukraine, that's pressure,” Seibold told Sydney Morning Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reality is, guys, if you think about life, every single one of us is going to die. Every. Single One. Of. Us. Right?”

He continued on, declaring how important his role is at Manly to him, but adamant that there's more to life than a job.

“Not to be morbid, but you really work out what's important in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm really passionate about coaching, but I'm also passionate about other things as well.

“So it's not pressure, you've got to put perspective on these things, guys, it's a game of footy.”

Seibold has grown used to this level of expectation in his career thus far, after securing a Coach of the Year award in just his rookie season as a coach.

Unfortunately for him, he hasn't reached the heights many would have pegged him to from then on, which is what has resulted in calls for his head in the media.

While many have been unsure of his coaching decisions as of late, most notably shifting Tom Trbojevic to centre, Seibold stood tall when talking to the media, willing to fall on his sword if his plans don't come to fruition.

“If I don't have a job here any more, I'll still be able to feed the family and that's what's most important,” he said.

Seibold was reportedly given two games to save his coaching career in Manly in a meeting last week.