NSW Blues debutant Tevita Pangai Junior has opened up on the costly errors that led to Selwyn Cobbo crossing over the line for his second try.

After a dominant first stint in the first 20 minutes of the game, Pangai Junior returned to the game in the 51st minute. However, his second stint was a period to forget.

Only lasting nine minutes on the field, the Bulldogs front-rower conceded a penalty before losing the ball after an unnecessary attempted offload and missing a tackle as Cobbo scored his second of the game.

Looking deflated on the interchange bench, the debutant admitted that he is desperate for an Origin recall and was critical of his own performance.

"I'm really disappointed, but I'll just work hard to get picked in game two and go from there," Pangai Jr told The Daily Telegraph.

"I made some crucial errors. Particularly, the offload. That one was crucial. They scored off that error."

"I was pretty filthy at myself. You can't make errors coming out of yardage. When you've got a team like Queensland, we want them to spend minimal time on our line."

"Origin is won in moments and I look at what I did wrong and that was crucial. When you're up by two, it's all about arse up, head down and play the ball."

Pangai Junior ended the game with 93 running metres from 11 carries. He will hope to atone for his costly errors this Sunday when the Bulldogs take on the Roosters as he looks to produce dominant performances before Game 2 so he can get picked again.