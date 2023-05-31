The NSW Blues will have to make history in Game 2 at Queensland if they have any chance of claiming the State of Origin title.

In the 41-year history of State of Origin, the Blues have never saved a series by winning game two in Brisbane. NSW failed to grab it with their hands and stand up to the occasion in a game that was theirs for the taking.

Their two biggest stars, captain James Tedesco and Clive Churchill Medalist Nathan Cleary, both played arguably their worst-ever game of Origin football and will only have a fortnight to get back to their best.

The pressure is also mounting on Brad Fittler, who will face the difficult task of picking the right team for Game 2 in Brisbane. What changes does he make? How does he involve Nicho Hynes more? Is it time for Hynes to take the reigns from Jarome Luai?

Leading with an extra man on the field and ten minutes to go, the Blues conceded two tries in the final six minutes to grant the Maroons their victory. An indication of poor game management, the squad will look back at the last ten minutes with disappointment.

Things could go from bad to worse for the Blues as they await the prognosis of Tom Trbojevic, who left the field with a concussion. They will also be hoping Latrell Mitchell can recover in time after missing the opening game.

“It's not over yet,'' Tedesco said after the match.

However, the Blues are not solely to blame. The Queensland Maroons put together a monumental victory and rose to the occasion of playing on the grandest stage of them all.

One individual who couldn't contain himself when Queensland won was ex-Maroons captain Darren Lockyer, who was in awe of the win.

“Origin is won on effort and courage, and the Maroons have shown what it's all about,'' Lockyer said.

“That's what Queensland is all about.''

Game 2 is bound to be a blockbuster at Suncorp Stadium, with the NSW Blues needing to put in a herculean effort to tie up the series.