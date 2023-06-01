The Queensland Maroons have won the series opener against the New South Wales Blues in the race to lift the State of Origin shield in 2023, and it's left their stars at the top of the pecking order in Zero Tackle's MVP award.

Reuben Cotter, who was voted on-field man of the match, features heavily across the votes, while only two New South Wales players - one forward and one back - have managed to poll votes after a dismal performance from Brad Fittler's side.

Queensland, who were far from their best, shone in the face of adversity throughout the game. Cotter made 48 tackles and was backed up by starring performances from Murray Taulagi, Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

As a reminder, Zero Tackle's MVP system works with four judges (Dan Nichols, Jack Blyth, founder Matt Clements and myself) awarding votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 system from each game.

The player with the most votes at the end of the three Origin games will be awarded the Origin MVP crown for 2023.

James Tedesco is the defending champion.

Game 1

Leaderboard