New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has suggested changes are potentially on the table for Game 2, while all but confirming Latrell Mitchell will return.

Mitchell was a late out on Monday this week for Wednesday night's game in Adelaide, in which the Blues ultimately lost 26 points to 18.

The Maroons' win now means the Blues must do what is the toughest job in Origin - winning in Brisbane to save a series.

Fittler, speaking post-game, said he was hoping Mitchell would be available for selection.

"I hope so," Fittler said on Mitchell's availability during his post-game press conference.

"I'll catch up with him in the next couple of days and see how he is going. He sent the boys a message and said things were going pretty good. Hopefully he is fit and ready to be picked."

Mitchell could come straight into the side for Tom Trbojevic, who won't play again before Origin 2 under the NRL's concussion return-to-play policy, while Fittler refused to rule out other changes.

The coach made plenty of big calls for Game 1 that ultimately backfired, and they could be reversed for Game 2, while the question over the role of Nicho Hynes will continue to grow.

"He plays Friday, so with the stand down rule, he will fall short," Fittler said before agreeing he would have to make a call on whether to play Trbojevic without a club game under his belt.

"It's a fair way away. Realistically, Turbo [Tom Trbojevic] is out for 11 days. He got a HIA. A few blokes came off injured.

"We will see what happens in a couple of weeks and go from there."

Fittler said it will be a tough battle to win in Brisbane.

"Nothing's impossible," Fittler said on tying the series in Queensland.

"It's obviously very tough, but it is what it is. We need to regroup, we have got to be better. Get our standards.

"We have played together enough to score more tries when you get good ball like that."

Game 2 will be played on June 21 at Suncorp Stadium.