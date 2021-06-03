Jazz Tevaga has recommitted to the New Zealand Warriors until at least the end of 2023, signing a two-year deal on Thursday.

The 25-year-old attracted interest from rival clubs, but chose to remain with the Warriors, where he begun his NRL career in 2016.

“I always wanted to stay here. I love the club and I love where we’re headed”, said Tevaga.

“I’m just glad to have my future sorted out now so I can get on with the rest of the season”.

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown praised Tevaga for his efforts this season to-date.

“Jazz has been really consistent in his training and the way he has played this season.

“I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about improving his game and what he brings in terms of team dynamics.

“Every area the coaches have asked him to improve he’s worked on and we’re seeing good results”.

Tevaga made his 81st first-grade appearance in Friday night’s Indigenous Round clash against North Queensland, and the re-signing means Tevaga is on track to join the Warriors 100-game club.

Tevaga’s signing comes two weeks after centre Adam Pompey had his contract extended while rookie outside back Rocco Berry and standoff Kodi Nikorima have also re-signed recently.