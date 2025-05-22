Terrell May has had a bizarre start to his Wests Tigers tenure, joining the club as an unwanted young gun to becoming a top-two prop in the NRL in just two months.

The Tigers star has been soaring all year; however, after being snubbed from the Blues squad last week, he admits he was brought back down to Earth.

Following reports that May wouldn't be debuting for the Blues in State of Origin Game One, the 26-year-old went live on Twitch, telling a friend to throw his NSW jersey "in the bin" while also joking that he may change his allegiance to Queensland.

May quickly went on to apologise for his actions, swearing that everything was said in jest.

"When all those reports came out, there were so many comments saying 'I can't believe you didn't make it' ... I got a bit frustrated," he told Nathan's Lawns and Gardens.

"I never should have said that. That's on me. Obviously, I was joking, but no one really knows me personally, so I shouldn't assume people are gonna know me."

The Samoan international declared his regret following his comments, with hopes he can make amends with the Blues in the future.

"I wish I could take that back, but I can't. At the end of the day, that's on me.

"Now I gotta live with it. I'm just gonna keep grinding to earn their trust."

His initial comments sparked a heated reaction from fans and legends alike. Former Blues coach and player Brad Fittler shared his discontent with the young forward's behaviour, telling May to "humble up" and before labelling him as "pathetic".

Returning Blues coach Laurie Daley assured the media that May's comments held no bearing on his decision, admitting he simply believes "the others are playing better than Terrell May."

The Tigers have a bye this week, so May won't have the chance to prove Daley wrong just yet. However, with the Blues forward pack far from set in stone, the former Sydney Roosters prop may have enough time to warrant a Game Two call-up.