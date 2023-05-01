Off-contract at the end of the season, Teig Wilton has addressed his contract situation at the Sharks and where he intends to play in 2024.

After a solid performance against the Cowboys which saw him score his 11th career try, Wilton spoke to Zero Tackle insisting he is eager to remain a Shark for the long term.

"Yeah, that's the plan. I've just taken the backseat to my manager so we'll see how that cleans out," Wilton said to Zero Tackle.

As the Sharks have re-signed Nicho Hynes (2029), Sione Katoa (2026) William Kennedy (2025), Jesse Ramien (2026), and Siosifa Talakai (2026), Teig Wilton is the next player the club is hoping to secure.

Acknowledging he has taken the backseat, Wilton wants to stay so he can play in front of the loyal Sharks fans who he states are the "greatest strength" of the club.

"It's our greatest strength as a club. We're not the biggest area but (when the fans get down to) Shark Park and local fields...we love it," he said.

Debuting in 2020, he had a breakout year last season, playing 24 games for the Sharks including both finals games.

Continuing his good form this season, he has appeared in all eight matches, averaging 132 running metres and has made a total of 293 tackles at 90.7% efficiency.

Despite the fact that his number one priority is to win the NRL premiership, Wilton revealed that he has ambitions to play representative footy in the future.

"My main priority at the moment is to win a premiership with this club and then hopefully on the back of that, I definitely want to play rep footy," he addressed.