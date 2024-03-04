The 2024 NRL season is underway, with the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters recording first up wins in a pair of historic clashes in Las Vegas.
That also means Zero Tackle's MVP is back for another year.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
In the opener, the Manly Sea Eagles ran out winners over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a high-scoring clash, before the Sydney Roosters got the better of the Brisbane Broncos in the later game.
Here is how our panel saw things.
Manly Sea Eagles 36 defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs 24
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tom Trbojevic
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tom Trbojevic
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Tom Trbojevic
|3
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Ben Trbojevic
|2
|Latrell Mitchell
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Jason Saab
Sydney Roosters 20 defeat Brisbane Broncos 20
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|James Tedesco
|3
|Victor Radley
|Victor Radley
|Victor Radley
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|1
|Joseph Suaalii
|Sam Walker
|Terrell May
|Victor Radley
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|19
|19
|2
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|18
|18
|2
|Tom
Trbojevic
|18
|18
|4
|Joseph
Manu
|17
|17
|5
|Latrell
Mitchell
|10
|10
|5
|Victor
Radley
|10
|10
|7
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|7
|7
|8
|Sam
Walker
|5
|5
|8
|Terrell
May
|5
|5
|10
|Reece
Walsh
|3
|3
|10
|Ben
Trbojevic
|3
|3
|10
|Luke
Brooks
|3
|3
Click here for the full leaderboard.
Correct as at March 4.