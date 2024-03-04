The 2024 NRL season is underway, with the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters recording first up wins in a pair of historic clashes in Las Vegas.

That also means Zero Tackle's MVP is back for another year.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

In the opener, the Manly Sea Eagles ran out winners over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a high-scoring clash, before the Sydney Roosters got the better of the Brisbane Broncos in the later game.

Here is how our panel saw things.

Manly Sea Eagles 36 defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs 24

Sydney Roosters 20 defeat Brisbane Broncos 20

Top ten

Correct as at March 4.