Dragons v Rabbitohs

Trent Merrin and Adam Clune both need to pass protocols to play for the Dragons after failing gameday HIAs last week and thus are unlikely to play. Zac Lomax (leg), Mikaele Ravalawa (knee), Euan Aitken (ribs) and Matt Duffy (dislocated finger) will all need to be cleared before being named.

Latrell Mitchell returns from suspension for the Rabbitohs, while Alex Johnson could drop out of the side after suffering a concussion on the weekend. Hame Sele has been ruled out for two weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on the weekend. Jack Johns will need to be monitored but will be fit to play.

Tigers v Warriors

Michael Chee-Kam will likely miss for the Tigers after suffering a concussion, while Adam Doueihi will need to pass protocols to play. Russell Parker will miss after taking an early guilty plea for grade one dangerous contact, with Josh Reynolds now available for selection after serving his two game suspension. Luke Garner is set to return this week from concussion but Matt Eisenhuth will likely miss due to a knee injury.

The Warriors will have multiple changes, with David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo, King Vunivayawa and Agnatius Paasi all returning to NZ. Despite this, the club has gained the services of Eels pair Daniel Alvaro and George Jennings on loan and both should come straight into the 17. Patrick Herbert is set to return from concussion on the right wing while Wayne Egan is a possibility to play after recovering from his hip injury.

Broncos v Sharks

Matt Lodge is racing the clock to play after revealing he has suffered a torn meniscus, continuing his injury issues this year. Issac Luke will return for the Broncos from suspension with Tyson Gamble the player likely to make way. David Fifita, Jake Turpin, Matt Lodge and Jesse Arthurs are all close to returning from injury but will need to prove their fitness. Anthony Milford is set to return from his minor hamstring injury he suffered against the Storm.

Both Jesse Ramien (hamstring) and Chad Townsend (calf) are set to miss after suffering injuries last weekend. Briton Nikora will return after serving his suspension while Josh Dugan is still touch and go with his minor hamstring strain. Sione Katoa failed his gameday HIA and is in doubt this week, with Nene Macdonald on standby.

Roosters v Titans

Boyd Cordner will miss for the Roosters after suffering a concussion during training last week. Matt Ikuvalu failed to finish last weekend and is in doubt to play this week, with Ryan Hall on standby.

The Titans came through the Panthers game with no injuries so no major changes are expected. AJ Brimson is closing in on a return from his back injury and could be named on an extended bench.

Cowboys v Raiders

Josh McGuire could miss for the Cowboys after being charged with grade one dangerous contact charge and faces a one-week suspension. Connelly Lemuelu and Jordan McLean could both return from injury, while Murray Taulagi and Coen Hess both copped knocks but should be right to play.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is likely to miss after suffering a finger injury on the weekend, with likely replacement Jordan Rapana needing to pass concussion protocols to play. Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine will need clearance from the QLD Government to play due to flu vaccination issues. John Bateman is closing in on a return from a shoulder injury.

Sea Eagles v Panthers

Joel Thompson could miss after picking up an ankle injury last weekend. Martin Taupau should be right to play despite a toe injury, while Cade Cust and Danny Levi should be fine to play after receiving knocks last week.

The Panthers came through the Titans game with no major injury concerns, with Viliame Kikau the only possible change to the 17 after a late withdrawal last week due to a calf injury.

Bulldogs v Eels

The Bulldogs are set to name the same 17 again after getting the win against the Knights with no injury concerns. Will Hopoate is still a couple of weeks away from returning from his ankle injury.

Ryan Matterson could miss for the Eels after suffering a concussion last week, with Andrew Davey or Brad Takairangi set to come in if he is ruled out. Maiko Sivo (knee), Nathan Brown (hip), Blake Ferguson (knee) and Mitchell Moses (calf) will all play after completing the Tigers game last week.

Storm v Knights

Cameron Munster should be right to play for the Storm despite copping a knock last week, with the nine-day turnaround crucial in his recovery. Paul Momirovski has been ruled out for 12 weeks after having surgery on the finger he injured last week. Brenko Lee has also been ruled out due to a fractured hand.

Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (achilles) both suffered season-ending injuries last weekend, with Chris Randall likely coming in at hooker for the Knights. Both Kurt Mann and Sione Mata’utia are in doubt after suffering knocks last weekend.