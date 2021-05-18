North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Short turnaround and failed HIA will see Coen Hess sidelined, with Francis Molo or Lachlan Burr to take over the starting reigns. Would open up a spot in the 17, with Ben Condon the potential inclusion. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow still out to prove his fitness as he looks to return from an ankle complaint, per The Daily Telegraph.

Adam O’Brien could be prepared to swing the axe after his side’s loss to Wests last Friday. Kalyn Ponga will need to prove his fitness after being withdrawn from the Knights’ squad last week, while Blake Green is a chance to return. Edrick Lee could also make his comeback in a timely switch for the injured Hymel Hunt. Brayden Musgrove also in contention to return should Lee not be announced fit.

New Zealand Warriors vs Wests Tigers

Josh Curran is likely to miss after suffering an elbow injury in the club’s loss to Parramatta in Magic Round. Rocco Berry will be under further assessment after a failed HIA last week. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is likely to make way for Reece Walsh at fullback, with the Warriors captain set to move to an outside-back role.

Luke Garner (arm) and Joe Ofahengaue (concussion) will be required to prove their fitness, but are tipped to play in what will likely be an unchanged side from last week’s win over Newcastle. James Roberts and Russell Packer both in line to return next week.

Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra

Ronaldo Mulitalo is in the frame for selection as he looks to overcome a knee injury. Veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson will remain sidelined with a hamstring injury and is likely to return next week.

Selection havoc for the Dragons, with Matt Dufty sidelined due to a shoulder injury sustained against the Storm in Queensland, while Josh McGuire, Tyrell Fuimaono, Mikaele Ravalawa and Tariq Sims will all miss through suspension. Andrew McCullough is Brayden Williame will be required to pass fitness tests should he be in line for selection. Expect Cody Ramsey to take fullback, with Max Feagai and Jordan Pereira, who returns from suspension, placed on the wings.

Gold Coast Titans vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Duo Herman Ese’ese and Tyrone Peachey face suspensions following sanctions from Magic Round. Ash Taylor is likely to come back into the side, while Kevin Proctor (knee) and Sam McIntyre (concussion) will need to prove their fitness midweek.

Kyle Flanagan is likely to remain on the outer of selection, with Brandon Wakeham and Jake Averillo set to retain their respective halves spots. Adam Elliott and Corey Waddell will be required to prove their fitness after setbacks last week, while Trent Barrett will welcome the return of Dylan Napa. Neither Jeremy Marshall-King or Josh Jackson are expected to return.

Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

The Roosters are likely to remain 1-17 in what will be a sigh of relief for Trent Robinson.

Channel 7’s Chris Garry reports Albert Kelly and Kobe Hetherington will make their debuts for the Broncos, with multiple reports suggesting Anthony Milford will be dropped once again. Karmichael Hunt named in the frame for selection but injury in QLD Cup places him in doubt to make long-awaited return. Will be without Jordan Riki through suspension, with Brendan Piakura another potential debutant for the Broncos.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

Star trio Josh Papalii, Jack Wighton and Josh Hodgson all sidelined through suspensions. Opens up opportunities for either Matt Frawley or Sam Williams in the halves. Raiders will need to assess the fitness of Joseph Tapine (knee), while Jordan Rapana is set to return to the lineup.

Ryan Papenhuyzen will be sidelined once again after suffering from concussions, with Nicho Hynes to retain the fullback duties this week. Cameron Munster remains absent, meaning Ryley Jacks is the likely candidate to come into the five-eighth role should he pass fitness tests after suffering a head knock. Hooker Harry Grant will also miss, but Craig Bellamy will welcome back Brandon Smith from suspension, who will replace the injured Tyson Smoothy at hooker.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

Latrell Mitchell returns for the mouth-watering contest after serving his four-game suspension. Will mean a shift at the back, with Benji Marshall likely returning to the pine as Cody Walker switches from fullback to five-eighth.

Kurt Capewell returns after battling concussion, moving Liam Martin to the bench. Stephen Crichton (ribs), Moses Leota (shoulder) and Tyrone May (concussion) will need to prove their fitness ahead of the Dubbo clash.

Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles

Expected to go 1-17 should Mitch Moses (foot) overcome a niggle sustain last week. Blake Ferguson and Clint Gutherson should also overcome minor setbacks from Magic Round.

Kieran Foran will miss after suffering a broken hand, meaning Josh Schuster is the likely figure to come into the halves. Curtis Sironen is in the frame to return, while recruit Karl Lawton could make his club debut should he pass fitness tests.