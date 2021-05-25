TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 11 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 8

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, set up two others and ran for over 300 running metres in yet another Man of the Match performance which should ultimately see him give Penrith’s Nathan Cleary a run for his money for the Dally M.

MURRAY TAULAGI

Wing Cowboys ROUND 11 STATS 3

Tries 192

All Run Metres 1

Tackles Made

Scored his first career hat-trick against Newcastle with some barnstorming runs. Completed the game with 10 tackle busts.

MATT BURTON

Centre Panthers ROUND 11 STATS 1

Try Assists 3

Tries 3

Line Breaks

A hat-trick of tries helped Penrith to a 44-point victory over Souths in front of his home crowd.

BRAD PARKER

Centre Sea Eagles ROUND 11 STATS 1

LB Assists 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks

Scored a double against Souths and ran for 110 metres with ball-in-hand.

DAVID MEAD

Wing Broncos ROUND 11 STATS 3

Tries 232

All Run Metres 7

Tackles Made

Another outside back who crossed for three tries over the weekend. Added 232 run metres to boot.

JOSH SCHUSTER

Five-Eighth Sea Eagles ROUND 11 STATS 1

Try Assists 83

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Started his first game at five-eighth this season – his preferred position – and was one of the best on field. Recorded four offloads, a line break assist and a try assist.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 11 STATS 2

Try Assists 2

Tries 456

Kick Metres

Continues to set the competition alight with some scintillating performances. Bagged two tries, set up two others, and recorded 450 kick metres. The first player to score 28 individual points in back-to-back weeks.

MATTHEW LODGE

Prop Broncos ROUND 11 STATS 214

All Run Metres 5

Tackle Breaks 3

Offloads

Led the forwards in running metres this week (214) and provided second phase play with three offloads.

BRANDON SMITH

Hooker Storm ROUND 11 STATS 24

Tackles Made 3

LB Assists 3

Try Assists

Set up three tries and three line-break assists in a Smith masterclass that his ex-skipper would have been proud of.

N. ASOFA-SOLOMONA

Prop Storm ROUND 11 STATS 95

All Run Metres 2

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

Bagged his second career double against Canberra.

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR

Second-Row Broncos ROUND 11 STATS 22

Tackles Made 6

Tackle Breaks 1

Try Assists

Broke six tackle attempts on his way to 144 run metres. Also recorded a try assist and completed over 20 tackles. With suspensions to Roosters duo Angus Crichton and Victor Radley, the 25-year-old may have snuck himself into a Blues debut.

KURT CAPEWELL

Second-Row Panthers ROUND 11 STATS 22

Tackles Made 1

Tries 4

Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.

JASON TAUMALOLO

Lock Cowboys ROUND 11 STATS 1

Offloads 27

Tackles Made 194

All Run Metres

Man of the Match in North Queensland’s victory over Newcastle. Ran for his usual 194 metres whilst completing 27 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)

15. Tohu Harris (Warriors)

16. Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)

17. Reuben Garrick (Manly)