Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try, set up two others and ran for over 300 running metres in yet another Man of the Match performance which should ultimately see him give Penrith’s Nathan Cleary a run for his money for the Dally M.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Scored his first career hat-trick against Newcastle with some barnstorming runs. Completed the game with 10 tackle busts.
Centre
Try Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
A hat-trick of tries helped Penrith to a 44-point victory over Souths in front of his home crowd.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Scored a double against Souths and ran for 110 metres with ball-in-hand.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Another outside back who crossed for three tries over the weekend. Added 232 run metres to boot.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
Started his first game at five-eighth this season – his preferred position – and was one of the best on field. Recorded four offloads, a line break assist and a try assist.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Continues to set the competition alight with some scintillating performances. Bagged two tries, set up two others, and recorded 450 kick metres. The first player to score 28 individual points in back-to-back weeks.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tackle Breaks
Offloads
Led the forwards in running metres this week (214) and provided second phase play with three offloads.
Hooker
Tackles Made
LB Assists
Try Assists
Set up three tries and three line-break assists in a Smith masterclass that his ex-skipper would have been proud of.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Bagged his second career double against Canberra.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tackle Breaks
Try Assists
Broke six tackle attempts on his way to 144 run metres. Also recorded a try assist and completed over 20 tackles. With suspensions to Roosters duo Angus Crichton and Victor Radley, the 25-year-old may have snuck himself into a Blues debut.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
Scored a try and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.
Lock
Offloads
Tackles Made
All Run Metres
Man of the Match in North Queensland’s victory over Newcastle. Ran for his usual 194 metres whilst completing 27 tackles.
Interchange:
14. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)
15. Tohu Harris (Warriors)
16. Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)
17. Reuben Garrick (Manly)