TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 11 STATS
1
Tries
2
Try Assists
8
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try, set up two others and ran for over 300 running metres in yet another Man of the Match performance which should ultimately see him give Penrith’s Nathan Cleary a run for his money for the Dally M.

MURRAY TAULAGI
Wing
Cowboys
ROUND 11 STATS
3
Tries
192
All Run Metres
1
Tackles Made

Scored his first career hat-trick against Newcastle with some barnstorming runs. Completed the game with 10 tackle busts.

MATT BURTON
Centre
Panthers
ROUND 11 STATS
1
Try Assists
3
Tries
3
Line Breaks

A hat-trick of tries helped Penrith to a 44-point victory over Souths in front of his home crowd.

BRAD PARKER
Centre
Sea Eagles
ROUND 11 STATS
1
LB Assists
2
Tries
1
Line Breaks

Scored a double against Souths and ran for 110 metres with ball-in-hand.

DAVID MEAD
Wing
Broncos
ROUND 11 STATS
3
Tries
232
All Run Metres
7
Tackles Made

Another outside back who crossed for three tries over the weekend. Added 232 run metres to boot.

JOSH SCHUSTER
Five-Eighth
Sea Eagles
ROUND 11 STATS
1
Try Assists
83
Kick Metres
1
LB Assists

Started his first game at five-eighth this season – his preferred position – and was one of the best on field. Recorded four offloads, a line break assist and a try assist.

NATHAN CLEARY
Halfback
Panthers
ROUND 11 STATS
2
Try Assists
2
Tries
456
Kick Metres

Continues to set the competition alight with some scintillating performances. Bagged two tries, set up two others, and recorded 450 kick metres. The first player to score 28 individual points in back-to-back weeks.

MATTHEW LODGE
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 11 STATS
214
All Run Metres
5
Tackle Breaks
3
Offloads

Led the forwards in running metres this week (214) and provided second phase play with three offloads.

BRANDON SMITH
Hooker
Storm
ROUND 11 STATS
24
Tackles Made
3
LB Assists
3
Try Assists

Set up three tries and three line-break assists in a Smith masterclass that his ex-skipper would have been proud of.

N. ASOFA-SOLOMONA
Prop
Storm
ROUND 11 STATS
95
All Run Metres
2
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

Bagged his second career double against Canberra.

TEVITA PANGAI JUNIOR
Second-Row
Broncos
ROUND 11 STATS
22
Tackles Made
6
Tackle Breaks
1
Try Assists

Broke six tackle attempts on his way to 144 run metres. Also recorded a try assist and completed over 20 tackles. With suspensions to Roosters duo Angus Crichton and Victor Radley, the 25-year-old may have snuck himself into a Blues debut.

KURT CAPEWELL
Second-Row
Panthers
ROUND 11 STATS
22
Tackles Made
1
Tries
4
Tackle Breaks

Scored a try and ran for over 150 metres with ball-in-hand.

JASON TAUMALOLO
Lock
Cowboys
ROUND 11 STATS
1
Offloads
27
Tackles Made
194
All Run Metres

Man of the Match in North Queensland’s victory over Newcastle. Ran for his usual 194 metres whilst completing 27 tackles.

Interchange:

14. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors) 

15. Tohu Harris (Warriors) 

16. Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans) 

17. Reuben Garrick (Manly) 