A team has confirmed they have held talks with retired Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative Matt Moylan after he announced his retirement just over a month ago.

A former Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative, Moylan left the NRL in the middle of last season after appearing in 191 first-grade games for the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across 11 seasons from 2013 to 2023.

Once considered one of the most talented playmakers and fullbacks in the NRL competition during his time at Penrith, he made three appearances for the Blues and one for the Kangaroos.

He also earned honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister's XIII and the NRL All Stars.

Deciding to hang up the boots after one season in the Super League with the Leigh Leopards, Moylan is being linked with a move to the Wyong Roos in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.

This comes after he was also recently linked with a move to the Kincumber Colts alongside former NRL player David Fifita in the Central Coast competition.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, Wyong Roos Head of Football Craig Sandercock confirmed that he has held talks with Moylan about him potentially coming out of retirement.

"I know Matt [Moylan] well and I coached him at Cronulla," Sandercock said.

"He's still living in the Shire [Sutherland] so he hasn't moved or anything like that.

"I really don't know if he's even going to play footy, let alone play on the Central Coast or wherever, but we're always interested in a player like that."