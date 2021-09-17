Former Gold Coast Titans' playmaker Ashley Taylor is scrambling to save his career, and it would appear a saviour may emerge in the most unlikely form.

It was only today that roster upheaval was reported as likely at the New Zealand Warriors, with Kodi Nikorima, Sean O'Sullivan and Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves set to consider their options with Shaun Johnson's impending arrival at the club.

Taylor was among six players who earlier this week were told they wouldn't be receiving a new contract to remain at the Titans into 2022.

Now, according to The Daily Telegraph, reports have emerged tying the Warriors to Taylor, who has endured his tenure on the Gold Coast.

Overpaid and underperformed are the two words which have been widely used to describe Taylor's time on the paradise strip, and while he struggled during his time on the Gold Coast, his talent is still likely to have clubs interested, with the Canberra Raiders also rumoured to be recently looking at an offer.

It's understood Taylor was spotted meeting with Warriors' coach Nathan Brown and CEO Cameron George on Thursday, with the 26-year-old seemingly looking at the Warriors as a possible last hope to stay in Australia's top-flight competition.

He may otherwise need to look at heading to England, where he would understandably land a contract without a problem.

Taylor would not be a first-choice option at the Warriors, fighting alongside Kodi Nikorima and Sean O'Sullivan to be in line for a spot if injury or form problems plague Harris-Tavita or the arriving Johnson.