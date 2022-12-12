Former Manly Sea Eagles prop Martin Taupau is one of a number of players still floating in limbo, unlikely to have a contract before the new year despite the reported interest of a number of NRL clubs.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Taupau has received interest from ‘nearly half a dozen' clubs after the Sea Eagles opted not to extend his contract, but none can make a concrete offer until the NRL and RLPA finally come to terms on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Despite the situation, Taupau said he wasn't upset at either side – but he didn't expect things to take this long, either.

“It's been a really frustrating and stressful time,” Taupau told the Herald.

“It's now a waiting game. Not at our end – but with the negotiations happening with the NRL and RLPA.

“Doing what we did with Toa Samoa at the World Cup and the success we had, it really lit a fire in me and it got me excited for the coming season.

“I've been training three to four times a week and I'm preparing physically and mentally for the 2023 season. I'm backing my ability to get a new deal. There are a number of clubs interested – but it comes back to the cap and how much they can spend.

“I don't know when it will be time to start panicking. I genuinely believe I'll end up at an NRL club – and I know I do have a number of good years in the NRL left.”

Taupau could have found his new club mid-way through the season, when the Eels came calling in their search for reinforcements. He'd been languishing on the bench in the lead-up and it seemed like a good opportunity – but then-coach Des Hasler refused to let it happen, and Taupau soon found himself back in the starting side.

It's believed the Eels are still interested in securing Taupau's services, while Newcastle has also been touted as a likely destination as a replacement for recently-departed David Klemmer.