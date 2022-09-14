He’s already won the club’s Player of the Year award and is likely to take the Dally M gong for the game’s best prop as well, and now Canberra’s Joe Tapine is set for a big pay day, with reports of half-a-dozen clubs ready to register their interest if his future is still undecided come November 1.

The in-form prop has already begun extension talks with the Green Machine, but the discussions have recently been put on hold as the club and player focus on their finals charge.

While the club is aware that such extensive interest from competitors will significantly drive up Tapine’s asking price, it’s believed the Raiders are willing to make a long-term play.

The player himself is also acutely aware of the big decision looming on the horizon.

“It’s a good question, it’s a conversation to have with my wife. We’ve got to see what we want to do,” Tapine told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s about footy and lifestyle, so I’ve got some hard conversations coming up with (his wife), the club, Sticky (coach Stuart) and my manager.

“If it sorts out before November 1 we’ll be happy, and if we have to wait, we’ll wait. I’m not fussed at the moment, I’m letting my footy do the talking.

“It’s something I’ve got to work out, but I do love it here. I’ve got strong relationships with the boys. If you’re thinking about moving, you’ve got to think about creating new relationships. That’s not a bad thing, but I do have strong ties here.

“Footy’s footy and you’ve got to take everything into consideration with these life decisions.”

It’s been a breakout year for Tapine, exemplified by his effort during the game against Melbourne. Coming onto the field thanks to injury with just a four point lead, Tapine’s data went up 50 per cent during his final stint, according to Champion Data.

“I think I’ve always been fit enough to play big minutes, it’s more about building the rest of my game into that. The way I’m playing this year, I think I’m giving the coaching staff confidence to leave me out there for longer.”

But despite the effusive praise and the positive impacts on his perception, Tapine doesn’t need any help with motivation.

“I think whoever you are, even if you’re just a young fella coming in, your goal is to be the best in your position or best on the ground.

“I don’t judge myself off other people, more my own standards. If that ends up with me being the best prop, that’s a bonus I guess.”