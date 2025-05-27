New Zealand Warriors playmaker Tanah Boyd has reportedly made a call on his future for next season amid interest from rival teams in the NRL.

Signing with the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last season from the Gold Coast Titans, Boyd has yet to play an NRL match for the club and is off-contract at the end of the season but does have a mutual option in his contract for 2026.

Once touted as the future of the Titans' halves, Boyd was continually overlooked in favour of other options, and the same is now happening at the Warriors with Luke Metcalf, Te Maire Martin and Chanel Harris-Tavita all in front of him - Luke Hanson and Jett Cleary are also coming through the ranks.

With his future previously seen as uncertain, Boyd was recently linked with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys and the club even approached his management about a potential move.

However, the 24-year-old has now decided to turn his back on a potential switch and will remain at the Warriors for next season after informing the club that he will take up the mutual option in his contract, per The Daily Telegraph.

The extension of Boyd will likely see the Cowboys turn their attention to dummy-half Reed Mahoney. Meanwhile, they have also been linked to Billy Walters (Broncos), Brad O'Neill (Wigan), and Danny Walker (Warrington) recently.

“I'm playing every ball on its merits. I've got no intention of letting him go. We absolutely love him here. He's learning a great job," coach Andrew Webster said at the start of May.

“He's got two guys in front of him [who are] going brilliantly. We all know that can change in a second. I've had nothing but positive conversations with him.”