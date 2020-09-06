James Tamou will make a decision on his future next week.

The 31-year-old former Test and NSW Origin prop will decide whether to remain at Penrith or join the Wests Tigers next season.

A switch to the Tigers will be seen as a boost for the club amidst a rath of off-field issues.

Tamou could be joined by Melbourne and NSW State of Origin winger Josh Addo-Carr at the Tigers.

Addo-Carr previously said that he would like to return to NSW to be closer to family and would like to play fullback if leaves the Storm.

The duo would bring renewed hope to the club who have not played finals in nine years.

The Tigers currently sit ninth on the ladder, four points outside of the top eight.

They will need to win their final three games to have any chance of playing finals this season.