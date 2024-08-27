As he contemplates his future beyond this season, contract talks between Jack Bird and the Wests Tigers have reportedly stalled at the moment.

Permitted by the St George Illawarra Dragons to leave the club at the end of the season and speak with rival teams, Jack Bird has been linked with a move to the Wests Tigers for the past couple of weeks.

Bird, who currently earns a reported salary of $600,000, has a player option in his contract and was rumoured to have taken up the option for 2025, but it is understood that he has backflipped on that call.

As the Dragons continue to rebuild their roster under Shane Flanagan by bringing in Valentine Holmes (Cowboys) and Damien Cook (Rabbitohs), a number of players are set to make way, but Flanagan has made it clear that he will not force players out of the door.

According to News Corp, the Wests Tigers have offered Bird a two-year contract worth around the amount of $800,000.

However, it is understood that the talks between the two parties have since stalled due to the terms of the deal and Bird's management hasn't accepted the offer, per the publication.

A five-time NSW Blues representative, Bird has spent the last four seasons with the Dragons following stints with the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks.

Able to play nearly every position, either in the back line or in the forwards, Bird has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season, only managing 13 appearances and spending the rest of his time in the NSW Cup.

The Wests Tigers have also been linked with forward Corey Horsburgh from the Canberra Raiders and Royce Hunt from the Cronulla Sharks.