Anticpating to have a big season, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow hopes this season has a lot of success and takes the next step not only in the Dolphins journey, but also his own journey chasing to wear one of the most famous rugby league jerseys again.

The Dolphins star suffered a grade three MCL injury he suferred with the club last season, and has a shoulder concern that saw him miss the All-Stars game on Sunday.

Tabuai-Fidow says he's taking the right measures to make sure he is ready to return at his absolute best.

"I don't want to risk getting it more hurt or injured. I will be sweet to go in round one," he told 9News Queensland.

While being able to cover the centre and wing positions, the Hammer has been able to maximise his opportunities when given the chance to be the fullback for the Queensland Maroons.

For the speedster, wearing the number on his back and playing for the Maroons was a dream come true, one of those moments you never forget.

"It was a pinch myself movement, especially having that No.1 on my back," he said.

It won't be easy for the 24-year-old, who will go up against Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh for the same jersey.

"It is a position that I love and that I want to play. To be able to play in it at that arena at that level was pretty special.

"I'm chasing that (position) this year as well."