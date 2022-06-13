The Parramatta Eels are reportedly interested in securing the services of Matt Lodge for the remainder of the 2022 season, but are still balancing their salary cap to have enough funds available.

Lodge is yet to find a new club after exiting the New Zealand Warriors a number of weeks ago.

While he popped up in second division rugby union in Brisbane, he hasn't found his way back to the NRL, and it's now being reported by both News Corp and The Sydney Morning Herald that the sticking point is money.

Under NRL salary cap rules, each player has a minimum value to be signed on a contract.

It's understood the NRL are insisting he be paid somewhere between $200,000 and $250,000 for the remainder of the season - or around $20,000 per game.

That figure will reduce the closer the end of the season moves, with less games to play, and it could mean Lodge will be a waiting game until he can be fit under the salary cap.

The Sydney Morning Herald report that the Eels do have salary cap available for Lodge and could make a move to bring him to the club, with August 1 being the final date for players to be signed.

The club will play another seven games between now and August 1, which could mean Lodge would be worth over $100,000 less than he currently is to play out the season in the blue and gold - or any other Sydney club.

It has been widely reported that Lodge will be chasing a deal for 2023 to go with one for the remainder of 2022, with the veteran prop having bought a house in Sydney.

It means he is no chance of linking up with the Dolphins as was previously speculated, and will be looking for a Sydney club in need of a prop.

The Eels could fit that bill short-term, and while they were one in salary cap stress for 2023, the departures of Reed Mahoney, Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i and Ray Stone, as well as the ongoing speculation surrounding Ryan Matterson could free up plenty of cash for Lodge to join the club.

He would join a powerful front row rotation alongside Origin players Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo if the move was to be completed.