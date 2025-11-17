The Sydney Roosters have confirmed that they have entered into a multi-million dollar partnership with adidas, one of the most well-known sporting brands across the entire globe.

Starting at the beginning of the 2026 NRL season until at least the end of 2029, adidas will design and supply all of the Roosters' on-field and performance apparel across the NRL, NRLW and pathways programs.

The partnership with adidas sees them replace Castore, who had previously been the apparel partner of the Sydney Roosters since 2020.

"Partnering with adidas, one of the most recognised and respected names in global sport, represents a significant milestone for the Sydney Roosters," said Roosters COO Jarrod Johnstone.

"This partnership is the perfect alignment of heritage, high performance and innovation – values that have long defined our club.

"adidas is synonymous with excellence, and together we share a drive for continual improvement both on and off the field, so we are looking forward to working closely with adidas to deliver world-class apparel for our players and premium merchandise for our members and supporters."

This isn't the first time the Roosters and adidas have been partners.

The global brands were the club's off-field training partner during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

"adidas is extremely proud to welcome the Sydney Roosters, one of Australia's most iconic and successful sporting clubs, to the three stripes family," said adidas Pacific General Manager Rachel Howard.

"This partnership is a natural fit, uniting two brands built on a legacy of excellence, innovation, and a deep connection to community.

"We are committed to equipping their NRL, NRLW, and pathway teams with cutting-edge performance apparel, empowering them to reach new heights.

"We're equally excited to connect with the passionate Roosters Members and supporters, delivering ranges that celebrate the club's rich history while boldly shaping its future.

"Together, we will write the next chapter of this legendary club."