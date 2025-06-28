The Sydney Roosters have reportedly made a new signing that will join them before the June 30 deadline following the exit of Dominic Young to the Newcastle Knights.

Taking less than a fortnight to find a replacement for Dominic Young, the Sydney Roosters have come to terms to sign Junior Tupou from The Dolphins, effective immediately, per News Corp.

The mid-season switch comes after Tupou was granted permission to explore his options in May, despite being contracted until the end of the 2027 NRL season.

At the time of his arrival at Redcliffe, he was touted to be a mainstay of the club's back-line, but he has only managed two appearances in first-grade and has been overlooked in favour of Max Feagai, Jack Bostock and Jake Averillo.

Only 22, he still has plenty of promise, but has spent the majority of this year in the QLD Cup after being riddled with injuries in 2024 during his last season with the Wests Tigers.

The pending departure of Tupou is set to open the door for Selwyn Cobbo to move to The Dolphins from the Brisbane Broncos before the June 30 deadline.

While the Broncos have shown no urgency in letting him go as they power towards the 2025 NRL Finals series, The Dolphins now have the salary cap and a free spot in their Top 30 roster to accommodate his services.

This comes after it was confirmed that the 23-year-old has signed with the club for the 2026 NRL season adding to an already impressive back-line that includes Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Herbie Farnworth and Jack Bostock.

“The Dolphins have always said we are about continuing to build a roster that will make us one of the top teams in the NRL,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said in a club statement.

“Selwyn is an accomplished player who has done some amazing things at both Origin and NRL level already.

“But we believe he has untapped potential to go to even greater heights in our game and are excited about what he can do in a Dolphins jersey.”