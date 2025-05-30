One of the several new additions to The Dolphins roster during the off-season under Kristian Woolf, Junior Tupou has reportedly been granted permission to explore his options.

At the time of his arrival at Redcliffe, Tupou was touted to be a mainstay of the club's back-line, but has only managed two appearances and has been overlooked in favour of Jack Bostock and Jake Averillo.

Only 22, he still has plenty of promise but has spent the majority of this year in the QLD Cup after being riddled with injuries in 2024 during his last season with the Wests Tigers.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Tupou has been granted permission to explore his options despite being contracted for another two seasons until the end of 2027.

It is understood that rival teams have been informed of his status, and he may be open to joining them.