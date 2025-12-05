The Sydney Roosters have continued to add to their depth this off-season signing a released outside back from the Parramatta Eels.

After spending four years within the Eels pathways system, Zero Tackle can reveal that Dominic Farrugia has taken his talents to Bondi linking up with the Sydney Roosters.

A young prospect who can play either in the centres or on the wing, his arrival comes after spending this year in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup and Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition where he scored 13 tries and helped lead them to the grand final.

Named in the 2023 Under-17s NSW Invitational team alongside the likes of Casey McLean and Jacob Halangahu and make an immediate impact at the Tricolours.

While it is unknown what type of contract he has signed, the youngster is one to watch in the coming seasons especially in the lower junior representative levels.