Sydney Roosters' utility half Lachlan Lam is finally set to join father Adrian in the UK, with the young half reportedly putting pen to paper with the Leigh Centurions as early as this week.

Channel 7 journalist Michelle Bishop is reporting that Lachlan will make the move to Leigh in the coming days, joining former NRL stars Blake Ferguson and Nene Macdonald at the club, as well as head coach and father, Adrian.

The 24-year-old Rooster was electric at halfback for the PNG Kumuls last month, setting up one try, scoring two and kicking for nearly 400 metres as Papua New Guinea upset Fiji in the rep round. However, with the likes of Sam Walker, Luke Keary, Drew Hutchison, Joey Manu and Connor Watson, Lam can't get a look in for a starting halves role.

While there were sure to have been NRL clubs interested in Lam's services, the opportunity to link up with his father seems too good an offer to refuse, as well as the chance to stake his name and prove his credentials on a new stage.

It will complete yet another father-son story in rugby league, with Shane Flanagan debuting son Kyle at Cronulla, Ivan Cleary coaching son Nathan to a premiership at the Panthers, Kevin Walters' running with son Billy as Brisbane's hooker, while Sean O'Sullivan seems to head wherever recruitment officer and father Peter goes.

Lachlan has managed to cross the stripe three times for the Tri-Colours in 31 games since his 2019 debut and featured in both finals games for the Chooks last year.

Despite having a host of NRL talent and the head coach in his corner, it'll be a tough task for Lachlan, with Leigh enjoying one year in the Super League before being demoted to Championship 1 this season.