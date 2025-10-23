A week before the November 1 transfer window opens, the Sydney Roosters have reportedly retained one of their most promising forwards.

One of the next generation of forwards coming through the club's ranks alongside Naufahu Whyte and Salesi Foketi, Blake Steep has been a mainstay for the club off the interchange bench this year, which saw him feature in 22 matches.

After Zero Tackle reported in May that the Tricolours had entered contract talks with the 20-year-old, The Daily Telegraph reports that Steep has finally inked a new deal that will keep him on the club's books beyond the 2026 NRL season.

Progressing through the club's pathways system, he is a former captain of the SG Ball Cup team, where he helped guide them to one win away from playing in the 2023 Grand Final alongside Tyreece Tait, Jake Elliott, Toby Rodwell, and De La Salle Va'a.

Although he tried his hand at the 15-man code during his time at Scots College, he always wanted to go down the rugby league path, having been involved in the sport with his father and brother also playing rugby league.

"I've always been a Roosters supporter and remember watching Teddy [James Tedesco] when they won the 2018 and 2019 Grand Finals," Steep told Zero Tackle earlier in the year.

"He's an outstanding player and during our training and in games, he's been pushing me to be the best that I can be and I'm learning a lot from him.

"It's pretty cool being able to go from a young fella watching him and now taking advice off him in the game."

Focused on the future, Steep wants to continue working on his craft and learning from international representatives Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong, and reigning Wally Lewis Medallist Angus Crichton.

"I like to sit down and write some goals down at the end of each year," the young Roosters forward said.

"Obviously the goal is to play more first-grade games, and I want to keep working on my craft and get better as a player.

"I feel with each game I'm playing I can get more confidence out of it and then more learning."