The Sydney Roosters have issued an update on nine injured players ahead of their Round 2 clash against four-time defending premiers Penrith Panthers on Friday evening.

Ruled out for the first-half of the season, duo Brandon Smith and Sam Walker have resumed partial training as they return from severe ACL injuries and are both on track to return sooner rather than later.

Centre Billy Smith will successfully make his return to the field this weekend via the NSW Cup competition, whilst Egan Butcher (ACL) and Junior Pauga (spine) are returning to match condition after successfully completing the end-stage of their rehabilitation process.

Although the club have yet to provide an update on De La Salle Va'a since he was admitted into the hospital with an unknown illness, his older brother Xavier Va'a is four weeks post-MCL surgery and will recommence running next week as he looks to make his first-grade debut at some stage this year.

Hooker Benaiah Ioelu has also started rehabilitation for a tibial bone stress injury after the club announced he had signed a contract extension a few weeks ago.

Spending this week on the sidelines due to the NRL's mandatory stand-down concussion protocols, lock Victor Radley will miss this week and so will Reece Foley (syndesmosis).

The U19s QLD Maroons fullback underwent successful syndesmosis surgery last week and has now begun his rehabilitation process.