The Sydney Roosters have issued an update on five injured players ahead of their Round 16 match against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Suffering a setback to his return to the field recently, the Sydney Roosters have confirmed that halfback Sam Walker is set to be sidelined for at least another four weeks.

This comes after he fractured his right thumb during a training session and subsequently underwent a successful operation on Thursday.

The club also confirmed that Nat Butcher will remain sidelined for an extended period after suffering a recurrence of an MCL strain during training last week and is set to be unavailable for at least another six weeks.

Duo Egan Butcher and Victor Radley will also be unavailable for this week's match against the North Queensland Cowboys due to the NRL's mandatory stand-down concussion protocols.

In the case of Radley, he is also set to see an independent specialist later in the week.

Meanwhile, Fetalaiga Pauga has returned to team training following his chronic lumbar condition. However, the club have yet to confirm a return timeline for the outside back.