Two days after rumours emerged that the St George Illawarra Dragons were willing to table a massive four-year contract to land Keaon Koloamatangi, another NRL club has reportedly tabled the exact same deal as the race for the forward's services continues.

Fresh off making his international debut for Australia, Koloamatangi is one of the best forwards on the open market and is coming off a strong 12 months after making the transition from the back-row into the middle of the field as he enters the prime of his playing career.

As the race for the forward heats up, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Parramatta Eels have tabled a four-year contract to land his services, a day after re-signing fullback Isaiah Iongi on a long-term contract until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Roosters have become the latest club linked with the Rabbitohs star and are monitoring the situation at the moment as they prepare for the departure of 2024 Brad Fittler Medallist Angus Crichton who has been linked to the 15-man code.

This comes as the Dragons launched a major sales pitch to lure him away from the Rabbitohs, which saw them fly him to the club facilities via helicopter as part of their recruitment pitch.

Koloamatangi has also been linked to the Canberra Raiders.

Meanwhile the Rabbitohs are attempting to retain him as they look to push for a premiership once again, but don't have the funds to offer him a $5 million contract.

“I'm not too big on ‘max' money,” Koloamatangi told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I still want to compete for a premiership. I have to meet my manager on Tuesday and discuss a few things; it's early days.

“But I have two little ones and my fiancée to look after, I have to think about my family – they're my number one priority. “There are a lot of things that will come into consideration. Playing in this [Ashes] series, I'm over the moon, and considering we didn't too well in clubland this year, it was good to go out [on a] winning [note].