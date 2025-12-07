The St George Illawarra Dragons have made a powerful statement of intent as they look to build a quality side under Shane Flanagan.

In an attempt to secure the signature of Kangaroos and South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi, the Dragons went as far as to flying him in a helicopter as part of their recruitment pitch.

Koloamatangi was transported from Sydney to Wollongong as the club showcased its facilities and long-term vision, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, signalling to the in-demand back-rower that the Dragons are serious about bringing him to the Red V.

It's one of the boldest recruitment moves the club has made in years and reflects a shift in attitude under the leadership of chairman Andrew Lancaster and CEO Tim Watsford.

After several seasons of missing out on marquee talent, Dragons officials are determined to rebuild the club's reputation and return it to the top tier of NRL destinations.

Sources indicate the Dragons are acutely aware of the perception that they are no longer viewed as a heavyweight club.

Targeting Koloamatangi, who is contracted to the Rabbitohs until the end of 2026, is seen as a defining moment in their push to reshape the roster and reset their identity.

The 26-year-old is highly regarded as one of the game's premier forwards and would immediately become one of the Dragons' most influential players should he opt to make the move.

Koloamatangi's contract status has made him one of the hottest names on the market, and the Dragons' aggressive approach is a clear indication that they are willing to go “all in” to build a competitive roster for the future.

Whether the helicopter tour is enough to sway the NSW Blues representative remains to be seen, but one thing is clear - the Dragons are no longer sitting back in the recruitment race, they're taking flight.