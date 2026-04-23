The Sydney Roosters have been sensationally linked to a play which could see Ivan and Nathan Cleary make a bombshell switch to the Eastern Suburbs shores.

Rumours have surfaced amid growing uncertainty surrounding head coach Trent Robinson and star half Sam Walker's futures at the tri-colours.

The NRL360 panel revealed there could be a major play for the four-time premiership-winning father and son.

With Robinson's last premiership coming in 2019, former NRL star Braith Anasta and journalist Brent Read argued that the Roosters may look in another direction if results don't go their way this year.

“There are murmurs around Robbo,” Anasta said on NRL 360 on Wednesday,

“He is doing a great job, and he has been doing so for a long time. But say they bomb out this year, is there any chance his job comes under question?”

Read added that Robinson could come under pressure if the Roosters fail to make a mark in this year's competition, especially given a roster of star firepower including recruits Daly Cherry-Evans and Reece Robson.

“I imagine if they bomb out this year, questions will be asked,” Read said.

“We saw that rumour the other week that Dean Bulldog Ritchie floated the other week about the Clearys and the Roosters.

“We know the Roosters, they love a glamour signing, and we've spoken about it that Nathan Cleary will go to November 1 and see what's out there.”

The timing of the conversations is fascinating, with multiple contract situations aligning in favour of them facilitating a bombshell signing to bring the Cleary's to the east in 2028.

“That's an interesting one, actually, because Nathan's going to market, Sam Walker can go to market November 1, (Daly Cherry-Evans) might be done by then,” Anasta added.

“So there's actually a chance of that happening.

“That could be a possibility that the Roosters have a lash at Nathan and Ivan Cleary at the same time.”

Despite Walker being earmarked as the long-term seven at the Roosters, many have questioned why he hasn't been extended at Bondi yet.

“Will Roosters re-sign Walker soon, or are they probably going to go to November?” Anasta questioned.

“I think it depends on how Sam plays,” Read responded.

“Sam Walker has acknowledged his form hasn't been as good as he could be.

“I still think Sam is an immense talent, who is going to be a great footballer in this game for a long time, but at the Roosters, if you don't aim for the spotlight is on you.”

The panel agreed that if a player of Cleary's calibre comes onto the market this November, every club must do its due diligence to look at signing the best player in the game, with the matter gauging interest from all 19 teams.

“It is common sense for a club like the Roosters, and they are a marquee organisation, to try and get the best player,” co-panelist Gorden Tallis added.

“I think every club would be interested in Nathan Cleary.”

Read chimed in to agree that every club should be making a play for the brilliant halfback, whose skill set marks him as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“If Nathan Cleary goes to November 1 and you don't ask the question, you are not doing my job because he is the best player in rugby league and he can transform you overnight,” Read added.

“It doesn't matter if it is the Roosters or Manly or Tigers or the PNG Chiefs and Perth Bears, if you are not asking the question about Nathan Cleary, it is almost irresponsible not to ask the question.”