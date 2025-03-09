Two key off-field figures of the Sydney Roosters are reportedly being investigated by the NRL's Integrity Unit following an incident involving a referee in Las Vegas, USA.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL's Integrity Unit is investigating Sydney Roosters Chairman Nick Politis and Director Mark Bouris regarding a complaint filed by referee Mitchell James.

It is understood that the incident occurred on February 28, during the Las Vegas Nines tournament.

Following the match between the LA Roosters and Brisbane Veterans, James claims that the two men approached him on the sidelines and made several comments about his refereeing during the clash.

James, the head referee of the Illawarra Rugby League also alleges that after the incident with Bouris and Politis he was told by Tournament Director Mike Castle that he would no longer be the touch judge in the international match between Greece and USA, despite already being appointed to the role.

“Mr Mark Bouris and Mr Nick Politis confronted me.” James wrote in an email to NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley in an email obtained by The Herald.

“Mr. Bouris stated, ‘I've seen a lot of football and that was a disgrace! You reffed us out of the game.'

“I responded, ‘And all your advice has been good too, has it, Mark?' Following this, Mr. Politis began making additional remarks, at which point the ground manager intervened and ushered me away from the situation.”

While Politis has yet to comment on the accusations, Sydney Rooster director Mark Bouris told The Daily Telegraph his version of what happened and stated that they were not aggressive nor were they abusive or confrontational.

“Neither of us swore or were aggressive. We were never in his face,” he told the publication.

“No abuse, no confrontation, no swearing, no confrontation yet he's tried to make us out as bullies.

“I said, ‘hey mate, that was one of the worst refereeing performances I've ever seen.' Then Nick and I walked away.

“There were a lot of decisions he made that, in our opinion, were wrong. And I felt strongly about it. There were nine penalties against us and zero in our favour.

“I've never abused a referee in my life. That's the only conversation I've ever had with one. And the suggestion that Nick and I tried to get him taken off the Greek game is bullshit.”