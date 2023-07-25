The Sydney Roosters and transfer market always end up in the same conversation, with the Bondi club showing interest in almost everyone that is available.

After signing flyers Dominic Young and Lewis Murphy for next season to join Daniel Tupou and Joseph Suaalii as the wingers at the club, the Roosters have now been linked to yet another winger as they increase their already stacked backline.

Off-contract at the end of next season, the Roosters are reportedly interested in Gold Coast Titans and former Queensland Origin winger Phillip Sami for the 2025 season and beyond, according to News Corp.

The Roosters, who have already shown interest in NSW Blues debutant and Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best will have the funds available to bring in Sami due to Suaalii leaving the club for Rugby Australia in a cross-code deflection.

While the Roosters are hopeful of recruiting the in-form 25-year-old, the Gold Coast Titans are keen to keep him until the end of 2025 or 2026, after his current deal expires- meaning he would sign an extension.

After scoring a long-range 80-metre try against the Eels two weeks ago, Sami has run 2725 metres (averaging 170 metres per game), recorded 90 tackle busts, and scored ten tries. It is understood that he is also gaining interest from a variety of other Sydney-based NRL clubs alongside the Sydney Roosters.