Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best will reportedly test the open market after being in the form of his career and earning honours to represent the NSW Blues.

Only 21 years of age, Best would rather test the open market when the date clicks over November 1 for a huge payday rather than commit long-term to his current club- the Newcastle Knights.

Per News Corp, the Knights are set to face the difficult task of keeping him at the club as they are unlikely to match any other offers out forward by rival clubs. This is due to issues with their salary cap, with the club's general manager Peter Parr inheriting the problem when he joined the club.

The second youngest player to debut for the Knights back in 2019, he has been a successful player coming through the ranks and earnt U16s and U18s honours for NSW before playing for the NSW Blues less than a month ago in his debut match.

Seventeen appearances this season have seen him score nine tries and make 41 tackle busts, seven line breaks, and 11 try assists in attack- running an average of 141 metres per game. Even in defence, he has been clinical, adding 225 tackles to his name with an 87.5 per cent tackle efficiency- missing only 32 all season.

The Sydney Roosters have emerged as one club that is likely to make a play for Best as they will lose young prodigy Joseph Suaalii at the end of the 2025 season after he signed a long contract with Rugby Australia earlier this year in time for the Rugby Union World Cup.