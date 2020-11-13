Manly are targeting Wests Tigers forward Josh Aloiai as a replacement prop for outgoing Addin Fonua-Blake, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Fonua-Blake had two years to run on his current contract at Manly, before cutting it short to link up with the New Zealand Warriors in 2021.

He had played 97 games for Manly since his debut at first-grade back in 2016, with his departure leaving a big void in the Sea-Eagles front half.

Which is where Aloiai comes into play.

Losing Josh Aloiai would be a worse outcome than missing out on Addo-Carr. #NRL — Thomas Beauchamp (@T_Beauchamp23) November 12, 2020

According to The Daily Telegraph, Aloiai signed a two-year deal at the end of last year but Manly have begun discussions in securing his services.

Clubs are now free to negotiate with players out of contract next year for the 2022 season, but the Sea Eagles could bring Aloiai in as early next year.

Aloiai has played 90 games for the Wests Tigers, stemming back from the 2016 season, whilst representing Samoa twice since his debut in the NRL.