Canterbury Bulldogs have identified young Penrith star Matt Burton as a target to be their long-term five-eighth as they look to rebuild their roster, reports news.com.au.

The Bulldogs have cash to splash and are beginning to eye-off their targets for the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs look set to land Penrith assistant and former Manly coach Trent Barrett as their new head coach, and their ride of Penrith doesn’t stop with Barrett.

Burton is contracted until the end of 2021 but finds himself on the outer after the return of Tyrone May forced him out of the team for the past three weeks.

The Panthers want to retain the young playmaker, but understand his desire pursue fist grade football elsewhere and limited opportunities ad it stands.

Canterbury will begin talks with Burton on November 1 in a bid to replace Kieran Foran, who has continually struggled with injury since arriving at Belmore.