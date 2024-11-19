At least one Sydney team has reportedly shown an interest in unsigned playmaker Brandon Wakeham as he prepares to meet with the NRL integrity unit later this week.

Since May this year, Wakeham's future in the NRL has been in jeopardy after police charged him with several drug supply offences following an eight-month investigation.

However, he could soon return to the field as early as next season.

After the court dropped all charges against him, Wakeham will meet with the NRL integrity unit on Friday, where he is expected to be given the green light to be available in the NRL once again, per The Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that the NRL integrity unit will recommend he undergo an education program as part of his return to the field.

The publication reports that several clubs, including at least one Sydney-based club, have already shown interest in signing him for next season.

Last playing for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles - the NSW Cup feeder team of the Manly Sea Eagles - Zero Tackle understands that he had a three-year contract on the table from an NRL club before his arrest earlier this year.

Known for playing in the halves in either the five-eighth or halfback position, he has played 40 first-grade matches for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers as well as eight international Tests for Fiji.

“The charges being withdrawn and dismissed against Brandon is a testimony to the fact that Brandon was always innocent of the charges that were levelled against him," Wakeham's lawyer Elias Tabchouri told The Daily Telegraph last week.

“We have always believed in Brandon and have fought for him tirelessly. Today, Brandon is vindicated.

"He is extremely happy and looking forward to rebuilding his life after a very difficult and trying time.”

