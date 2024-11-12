A former playmaker for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, Brandon Wakeham, has had alleged drug supply charges withdrawn after police arrested him in May.

Following an eight-month investigation, Wakeham was arrested in May at the Brookvale Oval carpark and charged with taking part in commercial drug supply, taking part in indictable drug supply and participating in a criminal group.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, these charges have now been dropped after a hearing at Sydney Downing Centre courts on Tuesday.

Wakeham last played in the NRL in 2023 with the Wests Tigers. Since his debut in 2019, he has made 40 NRL appearances, 25 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs, and 15 for the Tigers.

More recently, he featured in the NSW Cup for the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles side and was even named as part of the Manly Sea Eagles extended bench for various matches this season.

Known for playing in the halves in either the five-eighth or halfback position, he has also represented Fiji eight times on the international stage.

“The charges being withdrawn and dismissed against Brandon is a testimony to the fact that Brandon was always innocent of the charges that were levelled against him," Wakeham's lawyer Elias Tabchouri told The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday.

“We have always believed in Brandon and have fought for him tirelessly. Today, Brandon is vindicated.

"He is extremely happy and looking forward to rebuilding his life after a very difficult and trying time.”