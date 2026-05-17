The St George Illawarra Dragons have officially locked up the services of Luke Metcalf from the start of the 2027 season, but it hasn't come without arguments on both sides of the coin.

While there is no dispute the Dragons needed a spark to their attack, and have attempted to address issues by not only the signing of Metcalf, but also the additions of Keaon Koloamatangi, Phillip Sami and maybe most importantly fullback Scott Drinkwater, the move does fly in the face of the new youth first policy the Red V seem to be working towards under Dean Young.

Instead of me just talking both sides of the coin though, Zero Tackle writer Dan Nichols will let us know exactly why the Dragons needed to sign Metcalf, and then I'll be back to argue the opposite side.

Dan Nichols: Why the Dragons had to sign Metcalf

I fully understand the calls for Kade Reed to fill the Dragons number seven role next season, but we have seen he is at least two years off.

Luke Metcalf was on track to win the Dally M medal last season at halfback. Even if he shifts back to five-eighth, this is a brilliant signing.

Reed is a magnificent, long-term prospect but the Dragons need to win now.

There is no use having young players such as the Couchmans and co. playing games where they're constantly standing under their own posts.

The modern game is literally built on speed. Metcalf has speed in abundance and will surely light the Dragons attacking flair.

The potential combination between Metcalf and Scott Drinkwater will, and should, excite Dragons fans for years to come.

Defensively, there is a huge difference between the two. Reed was, and will continue to be, a target in defence. Metcalf will be too but he completes at around 90% when in the halves. Reed is at around 75%.

This is not a knock on Reed, but in terms of which players demands selection for Round One in 2027, it is undoubtedly Metcalf.

The club must sit Reed down and explain the situation and partner him with Metcalf.

Metcalf has had major injury concerns during his career but he's always been a total professional and is the kind of player you want representing your club.

As a Sharks fan, I am loathe to admit it, but I love the Matcalf signing for the old enemy. I fully expect Metcalf to bring upon a huge improvement for the Red V next season, on both sides of the ball.

Reed can play when called upon but another 24 months in NSW Cup, and in the gym, will allow a perfect transition.

I'll hand back over to Scott...

Scott Pryde: Why Metcalf wasn't the signing for the Dragons

I can certainly understand the arguments Dan (and other fans) have made for the signing of Metcalf. The Dragons have been awful in attack, and we all saw exactly what the departing Warriors halfback can do during the first half of 2025.

But that's where my credit for the signing stops.

There is no doubt Kade Reed still needs time to develop in the NSW Cup and in the gym, physically, but I also look at him in comparison to other small halves around the competition.

Look at Sam Walker. He isn't exactly a large human being, and was even smaller when he first came into the NRL. The difference though? He had Angus Crichton protecting him. The Dragons defence hasn't been good enough in structure or execution so far this year to hide anyone.

The best way for Reed to develop at both ends of the park is going to be play in the NRL, and whether that's from the start of next year or not remains to be seen, but those waters and the answer to that question have certainly become rather murky thanks to the signing of Metcalf.

There are of course problems with Metcalf as well.

He is 27, is injury-prone, didn't want to fight for the number seven jumper in Auckland, and what's more, has only had ten genuinely good games in the position during his career.

Metcalf, for all that he did during 2025 in Andrew Webster's system, has been a five-eighth as he came through the ranks at the Sharks and then when he first arrived in Auckland.

Is ten good games and a demand for a number seven jersey really worth what the Dragons, or indeed what the Warriors before him, have paid?

Therte is a reason the Warriors haven't put up the anchors on his move, and while some of that is down to Boyd being joined by Jett Cleary and Luke Hanson in the junior system at the club, there is more to it.

On field, this will work immediately for the Dragons if Metcalf stays fit, but long-term, if it costs the club Kade Reed and doesn't deliver a premiership - which it won't because the Dragons ar ea long way away from challenging in that space - then it will go down as yet another failed Red V recruitment move.