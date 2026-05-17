Manly Sea Eagles young gun Joey Walsh has kicked off talks over his future, with the club desperate to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market on November 1.

The young halfback has impressed in recent weeks filling in for Jamal Fogarty, and is viewed as the long-term number seven on the Northern Beaches.

Manly are no stranger to being in a fight for his signature, having been forced to do so originally against rugby union rivals, given Walsh played both sports growing up.

The prodigiously talented halfback is off-contract at the end of 2027 and would be able to head to the open market from November 1 if he chooses to, but it's understood his preference is to remain with Manly.

News Corp are reporting talks have kicked off with Manly looking to have a deal done as soon as possible - Walsh is viewed as the biggest priority right now when it comes to recruitment and retention.

It's unclear whether Walsh will confirm his future prior to Manly making a call on their fulltime coach, but with Kieran Foran notching his fifth win in six starts on Saturday against the Tigers at magic round since taking over from the sacked Anthony Seibold, it could well be that the decision is getting closer.

Walsh, just 19, is viewed as a future representative player, and is currently well ahead of his rivals at the same age in Kade Reed at the Dragons and Mitchell Woods, who has struggled with injury, at the Bulldogs.

It's anticipated Walsh will attract interest from both rugby league and rugby union if he doesn't re-sign with the Sea Eagles.